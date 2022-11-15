Khandwala Sec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 29.94% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 284.89% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 63.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Khandwala Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Khandwala Sec shares closed at 30.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.26% returns over the last 6 months and 71.43% over the last 12 months.