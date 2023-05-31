Khandwala Sec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 40.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 40.51% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 down 639.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 402% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

Khandwala Sec shares closed at 37.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.80% over the last 12 months.