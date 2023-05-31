Khandwala Sec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 40.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Khandwala Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 40.51% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 down 639.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 402% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
Khandwala Sec shares closed at 37.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.80% over the last 12 months.
|Khandwala Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|3.38
|2.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|3.38
|2.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|-0.01
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.59
|1.11
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.09
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.76
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|1.96
|0.72
|Other Income
|-1.15
|0.04
|-0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|1.99
|0.47
|Interest
|0.07
|0.04
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.62
|1.96
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.62
|1.96
|0.30
|Tax
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.72
|1.97
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.72
|1.97
|0.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.72
|1.97
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|15.25
|15.25
|11.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|1.29
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|1.29
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|1.29
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|1.29
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited