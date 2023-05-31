English
    Khandwala Sec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 40.51% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Khandwala Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 40.51% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 down 639.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 402% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    Khandwala Sec shares closed at 37.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.80% over the last 12 months.

    Khandwala Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.363.382.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.363.382.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.010.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.591.11
    Depreciation0.040.090.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.820.760.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.391.960.72
    Other Income-1.150.04-0.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.551.990.47
    Interest0.070.040.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.621.960.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.621.960.30
    Tax0.10-0.02-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.721.970.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.721.970.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.721.970.32
    Equity Share Capital15.2515.2511.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.131.290.27
    Diluted EPS-1.131.290.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.131.290.27
    Diluted EPS-1.131.290.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

