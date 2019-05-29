Khandel Ext Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khandelwal Ext are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 99.96% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 97.31% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 113.85% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.
Khandel Ext shares closed at 9.13 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Khandelwal Ext
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.20
|3.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.20
|3.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|3.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.19
|-1.33
|Power & Fuel
|0.02
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.12
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.08
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.21
|0.56
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.15
|0.63
|Interest
|0.03
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.20
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.20
|0.52
|Tax
|-0.15
|--
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|-0.20
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|-0.20
|0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited