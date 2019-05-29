Khandel Ext Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 99.96% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 97.31% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 113.85% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.

Khandel Ext shares closed at 9.13 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)