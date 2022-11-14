Khaitan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore in September 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 13.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 21.69% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
|Khaitan shares closed at 62.65 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.64% returns over the last 6 months and 91.30% over the last 12 months.
|Khaitan (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.84
|17.87
|13.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.84
|17.87
|13.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.60
|13.91
|9.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.38
|-0.27
|0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.49
|1.29
|1.40
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.73
|2.19
|1.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.30
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.34
|0.05
|Interest
|0.75
|0.65
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.31
|-0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|-0.31
|-0.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|-0.31
|-0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|-0.31
|-0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-0.66
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-0.66
|-1.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-0.66
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-0.66
|-1.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited