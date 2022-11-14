 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khaitan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore in September 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 13.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 21.69% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021. Khaitan shares closed at 62.65 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.64% returns over the last 6 months and 91.30% over the last 12 months.
Khaitan (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations13.8417.8713.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.8417.8713.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods11.6013.919.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.38-0.270.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.491.291.40
Depreciation0.450.450.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.732.191.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.300.01
Other Income0.100.040.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.340.05
Interest0.750.650.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.70-0.31-0.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.70-0.31-0.89
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.70-0.31-0.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.70-0.31-0.89
Equity Share Capital4.754.754.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.47-0.66-1.88
Diluted EPS-1.47-0.66-1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.47-0.66-1.88
Diluted EPS-1.47-0.66-1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
