Khaitan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 13.84 17.87 13.63 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 13.84 17.87 13.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 11.60 13.91 9.73 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.38 -0.27 0.46 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.49 1.29 1.40 Depreciation 0.45 0.45 0.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.73 2.19 1.58 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.30 0.01 Other Income 0.10 0.04 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.34 0.05 Interest 0.75 0.65 0.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.70 -0.31 -0.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.70 -0.31 -0.89 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.70 -0.31 -0.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.70 -0.31 -0.89 Equity Share Capital 4.75 4.75 4.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.47 -0.66 -1.88 Diluted EPS -1.47 -0.66 -1.88 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.47 -0.66 -1.88 Diluted EPS -1.47 -0.66 -1.88 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited