    Khaitan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore in September 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 13.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 21.69% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    Khaitan shares closed at 62.65 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.64% returns over the last 6 months and 91.30% over the last 12 months.

    Khaitan (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.8417.8713.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.8417.8713.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.6013.919.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.38-0.270.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.491.291.40
    Depreciation0.450.450.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.732.191.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.300.01
    Other Income0.100.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.340.05
    Interest0.750.650.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.70-0.31-0.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.70-0.31-0.89
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.70-0.31-0.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.70-0.31-0.89
    Equity Share Capital4.754.754.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-0.66-1.88
    Diluted EPS-1.47-0.66-1.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-0.66-1.88
    Diluted EPS-1.47-0.66-1.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm