Khaitan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore in September 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 13.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 21.69% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.