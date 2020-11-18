Khaitan Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, down 19.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in September 2020 down 19.32% from Rs. 13.02 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2020 down 75.57% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020 down 13.11% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2019.
Khaitan shares closed at 20.10 on March 11, 2020 (BSE)
|Khaitan (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.50
|9.01
|13.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.50
|9.01
|13.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.31
|5.33
|8.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|0.02
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.63
|1.13
|1.43
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|0.72
|1.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|1.36
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.06
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|1.42
|0.15
|Interest
|0.90
|0.55
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.88
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.82
|0.88
|-0.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|0.88
|-0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|0.88
|-0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|1.85
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|1.85
|-0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|1.85
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|1.85
|-0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am