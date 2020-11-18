Khaitan Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, down 19.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in September 2020 down 19.32% from Rs. 13.02 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2020 down 75.57% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020 down 13.11% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2019.

Khaitan shares closed at 20.10 on March 11, 2020 (BSE)