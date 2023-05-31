Khaitan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore, down 21.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore in March 2023 down 21.81% from Rs. 16.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 152.35% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2023 up 254.1% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2022.

Khaitan shares closed at 47.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 7.80% over the last 12 months.