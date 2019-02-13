Khaitan Elec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 72.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in December 2018 down 72.45% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2018 down 84.27% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2018 down 91.61% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2017.

Khaitan Elec shares closed at 10.30 on January 30, 2019 (NSE)