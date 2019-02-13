Khaitan Elec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 72.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan Electricals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in December 2018 down 72.45% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2018 down 84.27% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2018 down 91.61% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2017.
Khaitan Elec shares closed at 10.30 on January 30, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Khaitan Electricals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.48
|-0.13
|5.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.48
|-0.13
|5.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.12
|0.37
|1.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.44
|-0.05
|1.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.07
|0.41
|2.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.64
|1.19
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.31
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.39
|0.56
|4.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.26
|-2.37
|-6.01
|Other Income
|0.08
|2.59
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.17
|0.22
|-5.09
|Interest
|0.29
|0.26
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.47
|-0.05
|-5.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.47
|-0.05
|-5.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.47
|-0.05
|-5.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.47
|-0.05
|-5.14
|Equity Share Capital
|11.50
|11.50
|11.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.23
|-0.04
|-4.47
|Diluted EPS
|-8.23
|-0.04
|-4.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.23
|-0.04
|-4.47
|Diluted EPS
|-8.23
|-0.04
|-4.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited