Khaitan Chemica Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.86 crore, up 27.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.86 crore in September 2022 up 27.53% from Rs. 217.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.05 crore in September 2022 down 39.59% from Rs. 28.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.89 crore in September 2022 down 23.3% from Rs. 41.58 crore in September 2021.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 75.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.57% returns over the last 6 months and 12.74% over the last 12 months.

Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 276.86 215.64 217.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 276.86 215.64 217.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.24 177.86 133.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 53.76 -36.75 -13.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.50 8.39 7.18
Depreciation 2.47 1.86 2.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.97 49.82 48.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.91 14.46 39.29
Other Income 0.51 0.28 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.42 14.75 39.51
Interest 5.83 4.27 3.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.60 10.48 36.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.60 10.48 36.30
Tax 6.55 2.53 8.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.05 7.94 28.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.04
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.05 7.94 28.23
Equity Share Capital 9.70 9.70 9.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 0.82 2.91
Diluted EPS 1.76 0.82 2.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 0.82 2.91
Diluted EPS 1.76 0.82 2.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am
