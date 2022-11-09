Khaitan Chemica Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.86 crore, up 27.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.86 crore in September 2022 up 27.53% from Rs. 217.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.05 crore in September 2022 down 39.59% from Rs. 28.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.89 crore in September 2022 down 23.3% from Rs. 41.58 crore in September 2021.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 75.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.57% returns over the last 6 months and 12.74% over the last 12 months.