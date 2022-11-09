English
    Khaitan Chemica Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.86 crore, up 27.53% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 276.86 crore in September 2022 up 27.53% from Rs. 217.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.05 crore in September 2022 down 39.59% from Rs. 28.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.89 crore in September 2022 down 23.3% from Rs. 41.58 crore in September 2021.

    Khaitan Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.

    Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 75.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.57% returns over the last 6 months and 12.74% over the last 12 months.

    Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations276.86215.64217.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations276.86215.64217.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.24177.86133.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.76-36.75-13.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.508.397.18
    Depreciation2.471.862.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.9749.8248.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9114.4639.29
    Other Income0.510.280.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4214.7539.51
    Interest5.834.273.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.6010.4836.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.6010.4836.30
    Tax6.552.538.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.057.9428.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.057.9428.23
    Equity Share Capital9.709.709.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.760.822.91
    Diluted EPS1.760.822.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.760.822.91
    Diluted EPS1.760.822.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am