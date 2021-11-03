Khaitan Chemica Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 217.09 crore, up 50.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.09 crore in September 2021 up 50.82% from Rs. 143.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.23 crore in September 2021 up 168.18% from Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.58 crore in September 2021 up 99.71% from Rs. 20.82 crore in September 2020.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2020.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 69.25 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 199.14% returns over the last 6 months and 201.74% over the last 12 months.