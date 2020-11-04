Khaitan Chemica Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 143.94 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.94 crore in September 2020 up 10.77% from Rs. 129.94 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2020 up 194.94% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.82 crore in September 2020 up 65.76% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2019.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2019.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 22.75 on November 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 256.03% returns over the last 6 months and 225.00% over the last 12 months.