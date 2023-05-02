Khaitan Chemica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.61 crore, down 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.61 crore in March 2023 down 5.83% from Rs. 192.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 231.94% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2023 up 138.56% from Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2022.