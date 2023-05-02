 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khaitan Chemica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.61 crore, down 5.83% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.61 crore in March 2023 down 5.83% from Rs. 192.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 231.94% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2023 up 138.56% from Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2022.

Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.61 213.71 192.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 181.61 213.71 192.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 139.12 172.55 137.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.80 -33.33 -9.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.93 8.10 9.05
Depreciation 2.35 2.38 1.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.36 53.17 48.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.64 10.85 4.92
Other Income 0.52 0.16 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.16 11.01 5.39
Interest 4.64 4.58 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.52 6.43 3.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.52 6.43 3.18
Tax 3.04 1.55 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.48 4.88 3.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 2.13 2.64 -0.16
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.61 7.53 2.89
Equity Share Capital 9.70 9.70 9.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.77 0.30
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.77 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.77 0.30
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.77 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited