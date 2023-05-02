Khaitan Chemica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.61 crore, down 5.83% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.61 crore in March 2023 down 5.83% from Rs. 192.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 231.94% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2023 up 138.56% from Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2022.

    Khaitan Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

    Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 75.95 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -37.28% over the last 12 months.

    Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.61213.71192.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.61213.71192.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.12172.55137.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.80-33.33-9.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.938.109.05
    Depreciation2.352.381.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.3653.1748.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6410.854.92
    Other Income0.520.160.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1611.015.39
    Interest4.644.582.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.526.433.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.526.433.18
    Tax3.041.550.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.484.883.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items2.132.64-0.16
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.617.532.89
    Equity Share Capital9.709.709.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.770.30
    Diluted EPS0.990.770.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.770.30
    Diluted EPS0.990.770.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
