Khaitan Chemica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.61 crore, down 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.61 crore in March 2023 down 5.83% from Rs. 192.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 231.94% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2023 up 138.56% from Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2022.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 75.95 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -37.28% over the last 12 months.