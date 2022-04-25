Khaitan Chemica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.86 crore, up 83.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.86 crore in March 2022 up 83.1% from Rs. 105.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022 up 163.77% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2021.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 148.05 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 144.71% returns over the last 6 months and 559.47% over the last 12 months.