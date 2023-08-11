English
    Khaitan Chemica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163.66 crore, down 24.1% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 163.66 crore in June 2023 down 24.1% from Rs. 215.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2023 down 178.31% from Rs. 7.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 93.02% from Rs. 16.61 crore in June 2022.

    Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 64.31 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.86% over the last 12 months.

    Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations163.66181.61215.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations163.66181.61215.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.06139.12177.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.14-22.80-36.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.318.938.39
    Depreciation2.792.351.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.5739.3649.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.9214.6414.46
    Other Income0.290.520.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.6315.1614.75
    Interest6.834.644.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.4610.5210.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.4610.5210.48
    Tax-1.713.042.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.757.487.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.532.13--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.229.617.94
    Equity Share Capital9.709.709.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.990.82
    Diluted EPS-0.640.990.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.990.82
    Diluted EPS-0.640.990.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

