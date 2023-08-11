Khaitan Chemica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163.66 crore, down 24.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.66 crore in June 2023 down 24.1% from Rs. 215.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2023 down 178.31% from Rs. 7.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 93.02% from Rs. 16.61 crore in June 2022.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 64.31 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.86% over the last 12 months.