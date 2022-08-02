 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khaitan Chemica Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.64 crore, up 52.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.64 crore in June 2022 up 52.3% from Rs. 141.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.94 crore in June 2022 down 59.07% from Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in June 2022 down 41.35% from Rs. 28.32 crore in June 2021.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in June 2021.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 87.45 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.64 192.86 141.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 215.64 192.86 141.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 177.86 137.98 91.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.75 -9.85 -19.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.39 9.05 7.29
Depreciation 1.86 1.95 1.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.82 48.81 35.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.46 4.92 25.95
Other Income 0.28 0.48 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.75 5.39 26.35
Interest 4.27 2.21 3.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.48 3.18 23.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.48 3.18 23.12
Tax 2.53 0.13 3.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.94 3.05 19.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.16 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.94 2.89 19.41
Equity Share Capital 9.70 9.70 9.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 0.30 2.00
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.30 2.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 0.30 2.00
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.30 2.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
