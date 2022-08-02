Khaitan Chemica Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.64 crore, up 52.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.64 crore in June 2022 up 52.3% from Rs. 141.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.94 crore in June 2022 down 59.07% from Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in June 2022 down 41.35% from Rs. 28.32 crore in June 2021.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in June 2021.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 87.45 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)