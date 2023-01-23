 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Khaitan Chemica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.71 crore, down 21.75% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers are:Net Sales at Rs 213.71 crore in December 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 273.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2022 down 74.02% from Rs. 28.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2022 down 70.51% from Rs. 45.40 crore in December 2021.
Khaitan Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in December 2021. Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 74.80 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.97% returns over the last 6 months and -23.24% over the last 12 months.
Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations213.71276.86273.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations213.71276.86273.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials172.55130.24158.36
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.3353.767.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.108.507.57
Depreciation2.382.471.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.1752.9754.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8528.9143.49
Other Income0.160.510.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0129.4243.65
Interest4.585.833.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.4323.6039.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.4323.6039.68
Tax1.556.5510.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.8817.0528.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items2.64---0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.5317.0528.97
Equity Share Capital9.709.709.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.771.762.99
Diluted EPS0.771.762.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.771.762.99
Diluted EPS0.771.762.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Khaitan Chemica #Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2023 07:22 pm