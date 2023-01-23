Khaitan Chemica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.71 crore, down 21.75% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers are:Net Sales at Rs 213.71 crore in December 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 273.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2022 down 74.02% from Rs. 28.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2022 down 70.51% from Rs. 45.40 crore in December 2021.
Khaitan Chemica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in December 2021.
|Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 74.80 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.97% returns over the last 6 months and -23.24% over the last 12 months.
|Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|213.71
|276.86
|273.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|213.71
|276.86
|273.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.55
|130.24
|158.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.33
|53.76
|7.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.10
|8.50
|7.57
|Depreciation
|2.38
|2.47
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.17
|52.97
|54.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.85
|28.91
|43.49
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.51
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.01
|29.42
|43.65
|Interest
|4.58
|5.83
|3.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.43
|23.60
|39.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.43
|23.60
|39.68
|Tax
|1.55
|6.55
|10.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.88
|17.05
|28.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|2.64
|--
|-0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.53
|17.05
|28.97
|Equity Share Capital
|9.70
|9.70
|9.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|1.76
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|1.76
|2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|1.76
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|1.76
|2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited