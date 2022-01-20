Khaitan Chemica Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.10 crore, up 151.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.10 crore in December 2021 up 151.13% from Rs. 108.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.97 crore in December 2021 up 361.84% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.40 crore in December 2021 up 195.38% from Rs. 15.37 crore in December 2020.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2020.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 108.15 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.42% returns over the last 6 months and 280.14% over the last 12 months.