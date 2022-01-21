Khaitan Chemica Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.10 crore, up 151.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.10 crore in December 2021 up 151.13% from Rs. 108.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.97 crore in December 2021 up 361.84% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.40 crore in December 2021 up 195.38% from Rs. 15.37 crore in December 2020.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2020.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 105.05 on January 20, 2022 (BSE)