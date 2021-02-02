Khaitan Chemica Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore in December 2020 up 3.25% from Rs. 105.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2020 up 100.89% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.37 crore in December 2020 up 26.5% from Rs. 12.15 crore in December 2019.

Khaitan Chemica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

Khaitan Chemica shares closed at 26.55 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.58% returns over the last 6 months and 240.38% over the last 12 months.