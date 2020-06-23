Khaitan Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore in March 2020 up 8.1% from Rs. 88.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2020 up 1360.4% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2020 up 26.12% from Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2019.

Khaitan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2019.

Khaitan Chem shares closed at 9.92 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.89% returns over the last 6 months and 27.67% over the last 12 months.