Khaitan Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.47 crore, up 25.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.47 crore in June 2019 up 25.82% from Rs. 84.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2019 down 22.99% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in June 2019 down 7.53% from Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2018.

Khaitan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2018.

Khaitan Chem shares closed at 7.11 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -37.25% over the last 12 months.