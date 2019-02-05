Khaitan Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore in December 2018 down 11.16% from Rs. 91.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2018 up 424.49% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2018 down 9.19% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2017.

Khaitan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

Khaitan Chem shares closed at 9.05 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.90% returns over the last 6 months and -47.08% over the last 12 months.