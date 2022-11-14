 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Khadim India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.03 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khadim India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.03 crore in September 2022 up 15.09% from Rs. 161.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 22.42% from Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.53 crore in September 2022 up 20.3% from Rs. 20.39 crore in September 2021.

Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in September 2021.

Khadim India shares closed at 292.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.13% returns over the last 6 months and 3.07% over the last 12 months.

Khadim India Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.03 166.07 161.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 186.03 166.07 161.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.87 53.32 51.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 84.39 77.51 53.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.98 -33.31 -3.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.58 16.98 14.21
Depreciation 9.79 8.54 8.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.89 34.49 32.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.50 8.55 5.06
Other Income 2.24 2.29 6.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.74 10.84 11.76
Interest 7.55 6.30 5.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.19 4.54 6.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.19 4.54 6.20
Tax 2.16 1.19 -0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.02 3.35 6.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.02 3.35 6.48
Equity Share Capital 17.97 17.97 17.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 1.86 3.60
Diluted EPS 2.80 1.86 3.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 1.86 3.60
Diluted EPS 2.80 1.86 3.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Khadim India #Khadim India Limited #Leather Products #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm