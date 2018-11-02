Khadim India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 226.41 crore, up 30.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 226.41 crore in September 2018 up 30.73% from Rs. 173.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2018 down 24.64% from Rs. 11.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.87 crore in September 2018 down 18.64% from Rs. 25.65 crore in September 2017.

Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.59 in September 2017.

Khadim India shares closed at 593.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.17% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.