    Khadim India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.98 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khadim India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.98 crore in June 2023 down 4.87% from Rs. 166.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 down 50.85% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2023 up 2.22% from Rs. 19.38 crore in June 2022.

    Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

    Khadim India shares closed at 236.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.75% over the last 12 months.

    Khadim India Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.98159.21166.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.98159.21166.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.8641.7053.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.2242.0177.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.974.89-33.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1218.7216.98
    Depreciation10.109.918.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.4735.4934.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.186.508.55
    Other Income1.536.532.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7113.0310.84
    Interest7.497.916.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.225.124.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.225.124.54
    Tax0.570.811.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.654.313.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.654.313.35
    Equity Share Capital17.9717.9717.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.922.401.86
    Diluted EPS0.922.401.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.922.401.86
    Diluted EPS0.922.401.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

