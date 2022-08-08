 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khadim India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore, up 88.23% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khadim India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore in June 2022 up 88.23% from Rs. 88.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2022 up 130.75% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.38 crore in June 2022 up 453.71% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

Khadim India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.06 in June 2021.

Khadim India shares closed at 251.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.87% returns over the last 6 months and -11.52% over the last 12 months.

Khadim India Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 166.07 156.16 88.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 166.07 156.16 88.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.32 51.83 38.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.51 60.14 26.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.31 -14.52 -7.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.98 15.33 12.02
Depreciation 8.54 7.71 9.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.49 30.51 19.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.55 5.16 -9.53
Other Income 2.29 3.11 3.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.84 8.27 -5.66
Interest 6.30 5.70 5.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.54 2.57 -11.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.54 2.57 -11.13
Tax 1.19 -0.10 -0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.35 2.67 -10.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.35 2.67 -10.89
Equity Share Capital 17.97 17.97 17.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 1.48 -6.06
Diluted EPS 1.86 1.48 -6.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 1.48 -6.06
Diluted EPS 1.86 1.48 -6.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
