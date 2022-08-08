Khadim India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore, up 88.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore in June 2022 up 88.23% from Rs. 88.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2022 up 130.75% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.38 crore in June 2022 up 453.71% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

Khadim India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.06 in June 2021.

Khadim India shares closed at 251.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.87% returns over the last 6 months and -11.52% over the last 12 months.