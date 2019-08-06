Khadim India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 216.07 crore, up 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.07 crore in June 2019 up 13.94% from Rs. 189.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2019 down 54.83% from Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2019 up 19.14% from Rs. 18.13 crore in June 2018.

Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.12 in June 2018.

Khadim India shares closed at 593.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -26.88% over the last 12 months.