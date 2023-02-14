Khadim India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, down 19.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in December 2022 down 19.5% from Rs. 185.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2022 down 41.2% from Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2021.