Khadim India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, down 19.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in December 2022 down 19.5% from Rs. 185.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2022 down 41.2% from Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2021.

Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.57 in December 2021.

Khadim India shares closed at 221.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.