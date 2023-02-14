English
    Khadim India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, down 19.5% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khadim India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in December 2022 down 19.5% from Rs. 185.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2022 down 41.2% from Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2021.

    Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.57 in December 2021.

    Khadim India shares closed at 221.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.

    Khadim India Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.95186.03185.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.95186.03185.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.7736.8755.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.8384.3951.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.33-10.987.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6318.5815.80
    Depreciation10.149.798.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.6434.8932.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6112.5013.53
    Other Income6.412.242.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0214.7416.13
    Interest7.307.555.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.727.1910.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.727.1910.14
    Tax0.902.161.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.825.028.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.825.028.20
    Equity Share Capital17.9717.9717.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.682.804.57
    Diluted EPS2.682.804.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.682.804.57
    Diluted EPS2.682.804.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

