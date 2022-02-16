English
    Khadim India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.04 crore, up 6.29% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khadim India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.04 crore in December 2021 up 6.29% from Rs. 174.08 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2021 up 84.86% from Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2021 up 26.69% from Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2020.

    Khadim India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2020.

    Khadim India shares closed at 271.15 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.05% returns over the last 6 months and 107.62% over the last 12 months.

    Khadim India Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.04161.65174.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.04161.65174.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.5051.6444.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.8453.1458.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.90-3.247.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8014.2115.56
    Depreciation8.088.639.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.4032.2133.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.535.065.64
    Other Income2.596.713.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1311.769.59
    Interest5.995.576.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.146.203.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.146.203.50
    Tax1.93-0.28-0.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.206.484.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.206.484.44
    Equity Share Capital17.9717.9717.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.573.602.47
    Diluted EPS4.573.602.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.573.602.47
    Diluted EPS4.573.602.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2022 09:06 am

