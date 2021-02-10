MARKET NEWS

Khadim India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.08 crore, down 0.39% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 11:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khadim India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.08 crore in December 2020 down 0.39% from Rs. 174.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2020 up 133.63% from Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2020 up 286.84% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019.

Khadim India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.34 in December 2019.

Close

Khadim India shares closed at 144.00 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.

Khadim India Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations174.08121.75174.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations174.08121.75174.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials44.1938.6732.52
Purchase of Traded Goods58.1652.2871.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.40-7.781.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.5614.9118.04
Depreciation9.5210.2510.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.6235.2748.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.64-21.84-7.34
Other Income3.956.981.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.59-14.86-5.90
Interest6.096.878.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.50-21.73-13.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.50-21.73-13.96
Tax-0.94-0.59-0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.44-21.14-13.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.44-21.14-13.20
Equity Share Capital17.9717.9717.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.47-11.76-7.34
Diluted EPS2.47-11.76-7.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.47-11.76-7.34
Diluted EPS2.47-11.76-7.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Khadim India #Khadim India Limited #Leather Products #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 11:11 pm

