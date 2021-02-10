Khadim India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.08 crore, down 0.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.08 crore in December 2020 down 0.39% from Rs. 174.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2020 up 133.63% from Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2020 up 286.84% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019.

Khadim India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.34 in December 2019.

Khadim India shares closed at 144.00 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.