Khadim India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 176.47 crore, down 13.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.47 crore in December 2018 down 13.77% from Rs. 204.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2018 down 55.26% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.11 crore in December 2018 down 32.75% from Rs. 20.98 crore in December 2017.

Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.03 in December 2017.

Khadim India shares closed at 593.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.72% returns over the last 6 months and -15.70% over the last 12 months.