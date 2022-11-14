Khadim India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.03 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.03 crore in September 2022 up 15.09% from Rs. 161.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 22.42% from Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.53 crore in September 2022 up 20.3% from Rs. 20.39 crore in September 2021.

Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in September 2021.

Khadim India shares closed at 292.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.13% returns over the last 6 months and 3.07% over the last 12 months.