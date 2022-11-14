English
    Khadim India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.03 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Khadim India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.03 crore in September 2022 up 15.09% from Rs. 161.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 22.42% from Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.53 crore in September 2022 up 20.3% from Rs. 20.39 crore in September 2021.

    Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in September 2021.

    Khadim India shares closed at 292.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.13% returns over the last 6 months and 3.07% over the last 12 months.

    Khadim India Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.03166.07161.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.03166.07161.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.8753.3251.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods84.3977.5153.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.98-33.31-3.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5816.9814.21
    Depreciation9.798.548.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.8934.4932.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.498.555.06
    Other Income2.242.296.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7410.8411.76
    Interest7.556.305.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.184.546.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.184.546.20
    Tax2.161.19-0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.023.356.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.023.356.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.023.356.47
    Equity Share Capital17.9717.9717.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.801.863.60
    Diluted EPS2.801.863.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.801.863.60
    Diluted EPS2.801.863.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm