Khadim India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.16 crore, down 42.15% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Khadim India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.16 crore in March 2022 down 42.15% from Rs. 269.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022 down 76.99% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2022 down 9.37% from Rs. 17.61 crore in March 2021.

Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in March 2021.

Khadim India shares closed at 200.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.49% returns over the last 6 months and 17.02% over the last 12 months.

Khadim India Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.16 185.04 269.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.16 185.04 269.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 51.83 55.50 42.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 60.14 51.84 151.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.52 7.90 14.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.33 15.80 15.01
Depreciation 7.71 8.08 9.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.53 32.40 31.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.14 13.53 4.86
Other Income 3.11 2.59 3.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.25 16.13 8.38
Interest 5.70 5.99 5.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.56 10.14 2.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.56 10.14 2.43
Tax -0.10 1.93 -9.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.65 8.20 11.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.65 8.20 11.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.65 8.20 11.52
Equity Share Capital 17.97 17.97 17.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 4.57 6.42
Diluted EPS 1.47 4.57 6.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 4.57 6.42
Diluted EPS 1.47 4.57 6.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
