Khadim India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.16 crore, down 42.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.16 crore in March 2022 down 42.15% from Rs. 269.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022 down 76.99% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2022 down 9.37% from Rs. 17.61 crore in March 2021.

Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in March 2021.

Khadim India shares closed at 200.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.49% returns over the last 6 months and 17.02% over the last 12 months.