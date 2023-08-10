Khadim India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.98 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.98 crore in June 2023 down 4.87% from Rs. 166.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 down 50.87% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2023 up 2.22% from Rs. 19.38 crore in June 2022.

Khadim India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

Khadim India shares closed at 236.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.75% over the last 12 months.