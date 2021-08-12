Khadim India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.23 crore, up 46.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.23 crore in June 2021 up 46.08% from Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2021 up 60.76% from Rs. 27.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021 up 132.89% from Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2020.

Khadim India shares closed at 257.10 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.87% returns over the last 6 months and 118.07% over the last 12 months.