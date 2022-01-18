KGIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.81 crore, up 318.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.81 crore in December 2021 up 318.19% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021 up 548.37% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.37 crore in December 2021 up 164.4% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2020.

KGIL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2020.

KGIL shares closed at 454.00 on January 17, 2022 (NSE)