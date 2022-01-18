KGIL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.20 crore, up 349.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.20 crore in December 2021 up 349.93% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021 up 565.97% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021 up 172.71% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2020.

KGIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2020.

KGIL shares closed at 454.00 on January 17, 2022 (NSE)