KG Petrochem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore, down 29.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Petrochem are:
Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore in March 2023 down 29.06% from Rs. 113.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2023 down 70.3% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 down 74.59% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.
KG Petrochem shares closed at 206.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -17.31% over the last 12 months.
|KG Petrochem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.62
|71.82
|113.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.62
|71.82
|113.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.06
|48.62
|64.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.08
|-13.40
|7.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.20
|6.99
|8.07
|Depreciation
|2.81
|2.88
|4.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.27
|20.02
|34.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|6.71
|-5.33
|Other Income
|1.77
|1.85
|4.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.04
|8.56
|-1.17
|Interest
|2.84
|1.51
|2.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.88
|7.06
|-3.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.88
|7.06
|-3.41
|Tax
|-1.56
|1.56
|-1.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.32
|5.49
|-1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.32
|5.49
|-1.95
|Equity Share Capital
|5.82
|5.82
|5.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.36
|10.52
|-3.74
|Diluted EPS
|-6.36
|10.52
|-3.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.36
|10.52
|-3.74
|Diluted EPS
|-6.36
|10.52
|-3.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited