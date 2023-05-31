English
    KG Petrochem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore, down 29.06% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore in March 2023 down 29.06% from Rs. 113.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2023 down 70.3% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 down 74.59% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

    KG Petrochem shares closed at 206.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -17.31% over the last 12 months.

    KG Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.6271.82113.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.6271.82113.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.0648.6264.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.08-13.407.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.206.998.07
    Depreciation2.812.884.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.2720.0234.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.816.71-5.33
    Other Income1.771.854.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.048.56-1.17
    Interest2.841.512.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.887.06-3.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.887.06-3.41
    Tax-1.561.56-1.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.325.49-1.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.325.49-1.95
    Equity Share Capital5.825.825.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.3610.52-3.74
    Diluted EPS-6.3610.52-3.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.3610.52-3.74
    Diluted EPS-6.3610.52-3.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KG Petrochem #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm