KG Petrochem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore, down 29.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore in March 2023 down 29.06% from Rs. 113.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2023 down 70.3% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 down 74.59% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

KG Petrochem shares closed at 206.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -17.31% over the last 12 months.