KG Petrochem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.64 crore, down 7.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Petrochem are:
Net Sales at Rs 113.64 crore in March 2022 down 7.54% from Rs. 122.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022 down 228.15% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 down 71.25% from Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2021.
KG Petrochem shares closed at 232.30 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|KG Petrochem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|113.64
|86.52
|122.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|113.64
|86.52
|122.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.83
|52.82
|50.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.38
|-5.47
|27.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.07
|7.16
|6.87
|Depreciation
|4.20
|4.25
|4.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.48
|24.26
|33.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|3.50
|0.89
|Other Income
|4.16
|2.40
|5.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|5.89
|6.13
|Interest
|2.24
|2.27
|4.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.41
|3.62
|1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.41
|3.62
|1.72
|Tax
|-1.46
|1.30
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.95
|2.32
|1.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.95
|2.32
|1.52
|Equity Share Capital
|5.82
|5.82
|5.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|4.44
|3.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|4.44
|3.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|4.44
|3.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|4.44
|3.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited