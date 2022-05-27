KG Petrochem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.64 crore, down 7.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.64 crore in March 2022 down 7.54% from Rs. 122.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022 down 228.15% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 down 71.25% from Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2021.

KG Petrochem shares closed at 232.30 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)