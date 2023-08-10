KG Petrochem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.21 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.21 crore in June 2023 up 10.08% from Rs. 76.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 122.63% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2023 down 68.03% from Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2022.

KG Petrochem shares closed at 201.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -11.31% over the last 12 months.