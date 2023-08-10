English
    KG Petrochem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.21 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KG Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.21 crore in June 2023 up 10.08% from Rs. 76.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 122.63% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2023 down 68.03% from Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2022.

    KG Petrochem shares closed at 201.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -11.31% over the last 12 months.

    KG Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.2180.6276.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.2180.6276.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.7044.0639.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.971.080.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.818.207.49
    Depreciation2.822.813.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.1728.2719.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-3.816.68
    Other Income1.201.771.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.94-2.048.56
    Interest1.782.841.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.84-4.886.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.84-4.886.77
    Tax0.15-1.562.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.99-3.324.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.99-3.324.39
    Equity Share Capital5.825.825.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.90-6.368.40
    Diluted EPS-1.90-6.368.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.90-6.368.40
    Diluted EPS-1.90-6.368.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

