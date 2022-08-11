KG Petrochem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.49 crore, down 3.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.49 crore in June 2022 down 3.23% from Rs. 79.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022 down 62.49% from Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2022 down 46.57% from Rs. 22.01 crore in June 2021.

KG Petrochem EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.43 in June 2021.

KG Petrochem shares closed at 226.85 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.81% returns over the last 6 months and -32.56% over the last 12 months.